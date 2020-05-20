Officials say Guadalupe County has a total of 116 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ daily report, there are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 92 people have recovered from the illness.
In the county’s Wednesday afternoon update, Guadalupe County Emergency Management coordinator Patrick Pinder said the state has begun listing residents as “possible positive” if they have had direct contact with a person who has test positive or who live with a person who tested positive.
“DSHS considers those individuals in the Active Category, so we have to report accordingly,” he wrote in the update.
According to the state’s information, Guadalupe County has five possible positive cases, brining the county up to 121 total cases.
