Guadalupe County received drastically fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine last week than it had in prior weeks. Officials also saw diminished demand for more shots.
The dwindling down of supply and demand has county commissioners making some changes related to the pandemic. County agencies still have plans to administer shots, but will soon shift the focus to private providers for vaccine distribution, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“We’ve got a few more weeks of drive-thru and some walkup second-dose clinics,” he said. “The mass vaccinations are going to be phasing out.”
The county still has Moderna vaccines, and the local hospital has doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine available, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said. A CVS pharmacy in New Braunfels also has Johnson & Johnson shots available that Guadalupe County residents can sign up to receive, he said.
“We do have the information for folks searching for the Johnson & Johnson on where you can get it,” Pinder said. “If you’re looking for a Moderna as early as next week, you can go online and sign up for that here.”
Since last week, the county was allocated 300 doses of vaccine, Pinder said. In previous weeks, the amounts were exponentially higher.
Guadalupe County had received 91,395 doses of vaccine, Pinder said. The county has administered 89,298 of those shots, he said.
In Guadalupe County, about 20.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, Pinder said.
At least one dose had been administered to about 65.8% of the populations 65 years of age and older, and about 55.4% of them are fully vaccinated, he said.
About 56,086 people here have received at least one dose and about 41,164 are fully vaccinated, Pinder said.
Of people aged 16 and older in the county, 41.6% had received at least one shot, he said. Comparatively, about 31.2% of the same population had been fully vaccinated, Pinder said.
“Those are going to go up,” he said. “Schertz is going to be doing their second clinic with (Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD) and we will be doing our first clinic with Seguin High School. … There’s over 500 doses allocated to go to Seguin High School next week.”
Only students 16 and older on campus can receive a dose, Pinder said.
Remote learning students are ineligible to attend the clinic, he said.
He detailed the COVID-19 situation in Guadalupe County which currently shows 151 active cases of the disease, 14,088 recoveries and 14,401 total cases, Pinder said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported eight people hospitalized due to COVID, he said. In Guadalupe County, 229 people died as a result of the virus, Pinder said.
For months now, Pinder or a member of his staff has provided updates during each commissioners court meeting. That will change effective immediately, Kutscher said.
He said Pinder will provide an update again at the May 18 meeting and then once a month at the first meeting of each month until further notice. Pinder will offer updates in the event of something unusual happening.
