It’s been nearly two weeks since a Guadalupe County man with autism went missing from his family’s property, but authorities refuse to give up on the search.
Eddie Ray Henk, 64, sparked an intensive search when he disappeared Aug. 20 and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to remain optimistic they will find him, Criminal Investigations Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“We still have hope,” she said.
Henk was last seen on property his parents own in a rural area of Guadalupe County, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. Investigators from the county sheriff’s office and other agencies have scoured the area and beyond hoping to find the missing man.
So far, he hasn’t been found, nor has any evidence that would lead them to believe he has been the victim of foul play, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. Now, deputies are relying on Guadalupe County residents and those in neighboring communities to provide information on the missing man’s whereabouts, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“At this point, we’ve searched the property and surrounding areas probably five to six times already,” she said. “We are continuing to follow up on all leads. We haven’t had any luck with those but we are following up on everything.”
In efforts to find Henk, deputies have notified homeless shelters and other similar facilities in the county as well as around San Antonio and Austin of his status, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
They have entered his information in all of their law enforcement databases hoping to get a hit, and provided media outlets with information here and in Austin and San Antonio, she said.
“That’s pretty much all we have right now,” Skrzycki-Pfeil said. “The family still hasn’t had contact from him, either.”
Henk went missing another time and was found with some homeless people but that was more than 20 years ago, she said. Nothing similar has happened since then, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Henk’s status as missing for more than 10 days is concerning, but she and other deputies refuse to believe anything disastrous happened to him, she said.
“We have hope that we will find him just with somebody else even though the family says he has no friends in the area,” Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Henk was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 walking on the long driveway at his parents’ property in the 6000 block of Nockenut Road. The property sits a short distance away from Guadalupe County’s borders with Wilson and Gonzales counties.
Henk is autistic and “not very verbal.” He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has short brown and gray hair, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. When last seen, he wore a long-sleeved blue-jean shirt, blue jeans and boots.
Anyone with information on Henk’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224.
Leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), online at www.gccsTIPS.org or through the P3 Tips app.
