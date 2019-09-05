The city of Seguin has officially joined the effort to postpone the dewatering of area lakes.
The Seguin City Council chambers were filled Tuesday evening, as dozens of citizens piled inside the room to show their support.
“I want to thank you as representatives for all citizens for adopting this resolution with an urgent call to save, not just our lakes with the impending draining, but to save our entire community,” Sydney Burton, a retired business owner, said. “All types of businesses will suffer, therefore, all of their employees as a consequence, not to mention the loss in property tax and sales tax revenue to the city schools and county. That’s why you are here today to step up and send a message and protect Seguin.”
The resolution states that the city believes there are better methods than draining the lakes to protect citizens from possible injury should a spill occur. It also requests that the GBRA postpone its move to drain the lakes for another month to give those with interest enough time to prepare a solution to the problem.
Safety issues aside, the resolution also notes that the loss of the surrounding lakes would be a “large blow” to the city’s quality of life and economy.
A resolution was approved following a motion by councilwoman Fonda Mathis and a second by council member Mark Herbold.
Friends of McQueeney board member and Lake McQueeney Preservation
Committee member Paul Miller gave the council an update on an economic study that is being conducted.
“I think your resolution will be one more tool in our toolbox to address this problem,” Miller said about GBRA’s decision to drain the lakes. “It’s going to affect every business segment in our county. Currently, we’re working in conjunction with many different lake groups from Dunlap on down. Soon there’ll be a forthcoming economic impact study that will give you solace that you made the right decision in issuing this resolution.”
To further reinforce the idea that businesses don’t necessarily have to be on the lake to be affected by the draining, Adrian Davila, of Davila’s BBQ, offered his perspective on the matter.
“I was asked how this will affect me or the restaurant and I thought it might be a different vantage point because I definitely don’t have a resolution like many of these people, but I’ll risk it,” Davila said. “All the way to Kingsbury St. from the lakes, five to 10 years down the road, these things drastically would affect us because the lake is a big part of our business and our strategy.”
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
It is pretty sad when people value money over safety.
