An 18-wheeler burst into flames, injuring the driver, after it crashed into the back of another 18-wheeler late Tuesday morning.
First responders were called about 11 a.m. for a collision with one of the vehicles on fire on Interstate 10 near the 614 mile marker on the eastbound side after the State Highway 130 entrance ramp.
“Based on what the witnesses are saying, this truck was traveling eastbound and rear-ended another 18-wheeler,” Seguin police Traffic Officer Willie Ybarra said. “I spoke with the driver of the first 18-wheeler, he said that traffic was a little congested and they slowed down a little bit, but all of a sudden he heard a loud bang and his trailer got hit from behind.”
Not long after the collision, the second truck — a big rig hauling an empty tanker — caught fire.
“It wasn’t too much of a fuel fire, mostly cab and tires,” Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief James Vogel said. “Luckily the tanker ended up not being an issue.”
The truck fire was out in minutes, however, the wind forced the fire to spread, catching the grass around the truck ablaze.
With the help of the Luling Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
The driver of the truck hauling the tanker was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment of minor burns he sustained, Vogel said.
No other injuries were reported. The wreck is under investigation.
