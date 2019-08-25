A pair of women were injured after their vehicle rolled over on Interstate 10 on Saturday afternoon.
A GMC Envoy was traveling westbound about 2 p.m. when it flipped over on the highway near the 605 exit. Only one vehicle was involved, Seguin Police Sgt. Kado Cato said.
“There were some obvious injuries, but both of them were conscious and they were awake,” he said. “They did decide to fly one of them out.”
The other passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Cato said.
Witnesses said they believe the driver lost control after passing a semi-truck.
“They said it looked like she (the driver) got scared as she passed a semi-truck because the trailer may have started swaying,” he said. “She got scared, jerked the vehicle and went into a spin.”
After spinning, the vehicle flipped out from the roadway, he said.
The women were able to remove themselves from the vehicle. About four to five other vehicles stopped and people covered them with blankets to keep the sun off of them, Cato said.
“They’re from South Carolina, and apparently were on a road trip and just overcorrected,” he said.
No other vehicles were involved. The wreck is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.