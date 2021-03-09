New cases of COVID-19 are on the decline in Guadalupe County, while the number of vaccinated residents is on the rise.
Of 13,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases, there were 148 confirmed active cases, 101 probable cases, 197 deaths and eight hospitalizations, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder told Guadalupe County Commissioners Court during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
“Our number has gone up quite a bit,” he said. “It is good to see our recovered number is almost to our total case count. GRMC only has eight people hospitalized as of yesterday in their facility and at one point I think 42 was the highest they had, so it’s good to see that number go down.”
Additionally, Guadalupe County had received a total of 39,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 32,276 of which had been administered to date.
“People in Guadalupe County who have had at least one dose is 20,617, people who have been fully vaccinated through Guadalupe County clinics is 11,666,” Pinder said.
Those numbers will climb as the county continues hosting vaccine clinics in Schertz and Seguin, Pinder said.
This week, the county is receiving its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. With the governor’s recent announcement that educators are now classified in the 1B category, the county is working with area school districts to get staff members on the list, Pinder said.
“We also working with private schools and day cares,” he said. “We also sent that out to some of our smaller jurisdictions, and asked those mayors or city staff to help us coordinate trying to get some of their folks in the smaller communities. With the Johnson and Johnson, it’s only one shot. They’re one and done, they don’t have to come back for a second shot.”
The county currently has a wait list for area residents seeking to get vaccinated. Staff started working on the list to reach residents to set appointments, but they found that some are not responding to their calls or emails.
“One of the things that we’re seeing is challenging with the wait list is that people who are signed up on the waitlist don’t check their emails,” Pinder said. “The folks that didn’t sign up with an email address, don’t worry, our office is calling those folks. Yesterday, I made over 100 calls to people who signed up or did not have internet.”
Pinder encouraged residents to answer the phone when they see an 830 area code. Callers are not leaving messages, but they are calling back a second time later in the day.
“I understand people are afraid of spam calls, but if you put your name on a shot clinic list, answer your phone or check your email,” he said. “We want to make sure that everybody who signed up for a shot gets the opportunity.”
