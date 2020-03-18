In a tightly-knit community like Seguin, we all have to have each others’ backs.
And in times of crisis such as we currently are wading through, it’s important that we all come together in solidarity to make sure we all make it out on the other side.
So when businesses start to feel the pinch of the federal government’s and governmental agencies’ pleas to self-isolate and practice social distancing, we don’t turn our backs on them.
True, we may be asked not to sit in bars, restaurants or other establishments in large groups, but we have to be able to do something.
Locals have come up with a way to help. The “Support Our Locals” initiative encourages consumers to buy gift cards now that they can use at Seguin businesses at a later date.
The idea is to put a little money in the tills while our neighbors are struggling. Then, preferably not all at once, when the shops are open and the pandemic is in the rear-view, we can return to the establishments we frequented and use those cards for goods and services.
Everybody wins.
Patrons get to join in the efforts to tamp down the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 by practicing the much-talked-about social distancing.
Shop owners get to pay their expenses so as not to be forced into close their doors permanently. Employees at the establishments continue to earn a paycheck to cover their household expenses and other obligations.
And, the Seguin economy takes a smaller hit than what might occur if the community shuts down completely.
“Between the city, Economic Development, and Main Street, we are all working together to make sure our businesses remain strong and will be here for us once this all blows over,” said Kyle Kramm, the city’s Main Street and Convention Visitors Bureau director.
We hope it will be over sooner rather than later. But in the meantime, we all have to do our parts in more ways than one.
Seguin and Guadalupe County residents can get it done if anyone can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.