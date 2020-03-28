In an effort to efficiently provide free student meals and minimize the potential for exposure, the following changes to the campus and bus delivery Grab & Go meal program will go into effect on Monday, March 30.
Beginning Monday, March 30, breakfast will be served with lunch each day during the lunch meal service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. With this change, we will:
• Remove the breakfast service time of 7:30-8:30 a.m.
• Serve two meals (one breakfast and one lunch) during our lunch meal service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Help reduce parent, student and staff risk of exposure by interacting once per day.
Beginning Friday, April 3, we will serve meals for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during our Friday lunch meal service. With this change, we will:
• Remove Saturday meal service.
• Provide six meals on Fridays during our lunch meal service (three breakfasts and three lunches) to cover student meals for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Campus and bus delivery Grab & Go meal locations will not change. Campus locations are Ball Early Childhood Center, Jefferson, Koennecke, McQueeney, Patlan and Rodriguez elementaries, plus Seguin High School.
Bus delivery locations are
• 1055 E US 90 (Kingsbury Post Office)
• 200 block of Country Acres (at mailboxes)
• 100 block of Parkcreek at Creekway (in Parkcreek)
• 146 Sandy Oaks Dr. (VFD)
• FM 725 & Grove Ln. (McQueeney)
• 275 Gallagher Rd. (VFW building in McQueeney Estates)
• 8251 FM 1117 (Forest Hills Baptist Church)
• 9071 FM 467 (Olmos Store)
Thank you for your continued patience as we strive to support our Seguin ISD students and families.
