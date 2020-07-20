A capital murder suspect was found dead in his cell with a handmade ligature around his neck, authorities said Monday morning.
Robert Edward Fadal II, who was accused of shooting and killing a couple in 2018, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, according a news release from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Fadal was discovered with "hand-made ligature around his neck.”
Jail staff began performing life-saving procedures and Fadal was transported to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the release said.
Fadal, an area physician, was accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Tiffany Strait and 27-year-old Anthony Strait while they were helping his mother on Feb. 25, 2018 in the 700 block of Timber Elm.
In May 2018, the Guadalupe County Grand Jury handed up the indictment of capital murder multiple persons on Fadal II during its the May 3 setting.
He was being held in Guadalupe County Jail on $5,000,000 bond.
The Texas Rangers are investigating Fadal’s death.
