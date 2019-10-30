No children were hurt Monday when a school bus driver had a medical episode and the bus he was driving jumped a curb and stopped in the front lawn of a home in Cibolo, authorities said.
Children tried to reach for an emergency brake and then escaped the bus at either end of it, said Ed Suarez, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD public information officer.
“It was relayed to us that the students did attempt to do that,” he said. “They did manage to get the front door open. Some of the students went out that way and some of the students were able to get out the back door.”
The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday in Cibolo, said Officer Matt Schima of the Cibolo Police Department. Students on the bus are from Elaine Schlather Intermediate School, he said.
The driver reportedly had a seizure or a stroke while driving, Schima said. Emergency personnel responded and took control of the situation, he said.
“Everybody was assessed on scene by Cibolo Fire,” Schima said. “Schertz EMS transported (the driver). All the kids made it home safe and they were not injured during the accident.”
The EMS took the driver to a hospital, the police officer said. He did not know the driver’s condition Tuesday afternoon, Schima said.
Another bus driver took the students home, according to a statement the intermediate school sent to parents. The district provided help to children at the school on Tuesday, a separate correspondence to parents read.
“(Tuesday) morning students were called together and SCUC ISD counselors were available to provide support,” it read. “We are proud of our students at their response to this incident and thankful to the parents who immediately stepped in to assist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.