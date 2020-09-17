Guadalupe County saw a slight increase in active COVID-19 cases, and a significant bump in overall cases occurring since the start of the pandemic with new numbers reported by the state.
Guadalupe County’s emergency management coordinator Patrick Pinder was told of the increase during a conference call with state officials on Wednesday afternoon.
The discrepancies in case counts is due to a previous error by the Texas Department of State Health Services in recognizing relevant electronically reported files, Pinder said.
“DSHS, during their data review and cleanup efforts, has identified a large number of electronically reported files in the Texas Health Trace system that are not currently being included in the daily reports being reported by Region 8,” he said. “After the initial cleanup, they determined that there would be a significant increase in case counts for many counties, including Guadalupe County.”
The state plans to issue updated numbers next week, Pinder said. Guadalupe County will see 1,601 overall cases dating back to March and as recently as Sept. 9, Pinder said.
“Many of these cases have recovered, but once the data is provided to the Emergency Management Office, we will be better able to determine these cases' location and status,” he said.
Pinder and his staff expect to begin analyzing the updated data and likely will take several days to determine to which cities the cases belong.
Currently, the county’s website and updates from Pinder provide a break down for numbers of overall, active, pending and to-be-determined cases in each municipality and the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County. The website and his updates also list the numbers of recovered patients and COVID-19 related deaths in each area.
Pinder issued updated numbers Thursday.
Guadalupe County was informed of nine new TBD cases, 12 new active cases and no TBD cases were moved to active, Pinder said. Four of the to-be-determined cases were removed and the county saw 23 people recover from the disease.
There were no new reported deaths, leaving the total reported number of Guadalupe County residents who have died of COVID-19 at 42. However, the DSHS webpage lists 76 such deaths.
Due to a lag in reporting, county officials have not been provided reports of all of the deaths, Pinder said.
Numbers of active cases in different areas of Guadalupe County include one in New Braunfels, three in Cibolo, eight in Seguin, three in Schertz, one in Marion, none in Selma and 13 in the unincorporated area of the county.
New Braunfels has seen 228 recoveries, Cibolo has had 244, there have been 774 in Seguin, 243 in Schertz, 13 in Marion, 21 in Selma and 540 in the county’s unincorporated area. TBD totals include eight in New Braunfels, six in Cibolo and Seguin, four in Schertz, none in Marion, one in Selma and 11 in the unincorporated area.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center listed one coronavirus patient and a seven-day moving average below one per day, Pinder said.
