Area residents who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus will have the opportunity to get tested at a mobile site on Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is setting up mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pickrell Park, 703 Oak St., Schertz.
Testing is by appointment only, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in a news release.
“You will only be tested if you have fever and/or chill, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and/or loss of taste and/or smell,” he said.
To make an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org .
