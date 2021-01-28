The search for a missing Guadalupe County woman ended Thursday afternoon when deputies found her body.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Lielani Clack on Friday, Dec. 22 after deputies responded to a call stating she was “suffering from severe depression.”
By the time officers arrived at the home, Clack left on foot, leaving behind her belongings including her phone, wallet and car, deputies said.
Clack’s body was discovered on Thursday. Deputies do not believe foul play was involved, but continue to investigate, a statement said.
