A 19-year-old California man who arrived to Texas a day earlier to visit his family died as a result of a one-vehicle roll-over crash early Sunday in Guadalupe County, authorities said.
First responders were called o about 3 a.m. Sunday to Weil Road just east of Cibolo for the wreck, Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The driver of the vehicle, Brian Jesus Montes of Downey, California, was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where the teen was later pronounced, Mata said. No one else was hurt in the crash.
Preliminary investigation showed Montes was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger westbound on Weil Road at the time of the wreck, Mata said.
“Witnesses said he was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle,” Mata said, adding that Montes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Montes’ car went off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert and a utility pole causing the Charger to roll over, Mata said.
Montes was the only person in the car and alcohol nor fatigue appeared to be contributing factors in the wreck, the sergeant said. Montes had arrived in Texas on Friday to spend time with family in the area, Mata said.
Mata said no further details were available about the crash and that DPS troopers continue to investigate.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public that an operator shall be secured by a safety belt if the individual is at least 15 years of age, riding in a passenger vehicle while the vehicle is being operated, and is occupying a seat that is equipped with a safety belt,” Mata said Monday in an emailed press release. “Wearing a safety belt will assist with keeping you safe and secure inside the vehicle.”
