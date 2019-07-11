A San Marcos man has been indicted on a murder charge, accused of shooting and killing a woman earlier this year.
During the July 2 meeting of the Guadalupe County Grand Jury, 53-year-old Martin Coca-Maldonado was indicted for murder and aggravated assault in the slaying of Jesusita Loredo, according to the indictment.
Loredo was shot during an altercation outside a San Marcos home on April 14 in the 2000 block of Pine Street in the Rancho Vista subdivision, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s investigators said at the time of the shooting.
Loredo was taken by EMS to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle for treatment where she died almost a week later.
Coca-Maldonado was arrested after the incident on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence.
After Loredo’s death on April 24, the charge was upgraded to murder.
He is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail on $500,000 bond.
In addition to the indictment against Coca-Maldonado, the Guadalupe County Grand Jury returned 26 other felony indictments.
The defendants, along with the charges they face are:
• Erick Cuellar, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance;
• David Benes, burglary of a habitation;
• Anthony Bond, driving while intoxicated;
• Angelica Casas, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
• Robert Castrol, assault on a public servant, attempt to take weapon from office;
• Barclay Coffman, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
• Ashley Cox, possession of a controlled substance;
• Matthew Menet, burglary of a vehicle with previous conviction;
• Shon Dodds, possession of a controlled substance;
• Felix Esparza, evading arrest detention with a vehicle;
• Carpier Faz, possession of a controlled substance;
• Vanessa Gonzales, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
• Angela Martinez, possession of a controlled substance;
• Eric Medrano, kidnapping;
• Michael Paul, impersonate public servant;
• Hector Perez Nieves, assault family/household member impede breath circulation;
• Terry Ricks, forgery;
• Estevan Rivas, abandon/endanger child;
• Mario Salazar, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
• Gary Sloan; burglary of a vehicle;
• Hector Torres, possession of a controlled substance;
• Thomas Uselton, intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, intoxication assault with vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), intoxication assault with a deadly weapon;
• Eric Villanueva, theft;
• Francisco Villanueva, theft;
• Earl Woods, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Each of the suspects grand jurors indicted is considered innocent until proven guilty. Their indictments in no way prove their connection with the alleged crimes.
