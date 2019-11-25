Cibolo police say they arrested a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy on an assault charge last week.
Officers said they found evidence of an assault and arrested Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Nelms, 37, of Cibolo, on Thursday morning at the home he shares with his wife, a police department spokesman said.
Nelms now faces a class A misdemeanor charge of assault causes bodily injury — family violence for his role in the altercation, Cibolo Police Department Lt. Chris Kotzur said.
“We got called out there for a family disturbance between husband and wife,” he said. “When the officers got over there, they were able to establish probable cause that an assault had taken place. That’s when Sgt. Nelms was taken into custody.”
Police arrested Nelms without further incident, Kotzur said. They took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on the single charge.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said he has since placed the criminal investigations sergeant on unpaid administrative leave. Nelms has been with the agency since October 2006, Zwicke said.
He learned about an hour after the arrest that Nelms was in custody, the sheriff said. Since an outside agency made the arrest, he and his deputies are not involved in the investigation, Zwicke said.
“We’re waiting for it to be forwarded to the county attorney’s office,” he said. “We’re staying out of the investigation. It’s going to be between Cibolo PD and the county attorney’s office.”
Meanwhile, he waits to see what comes of the investigation, Zwicke said.
Cibolo police reported receiving the call at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a family disturbance between a husband and wife in the 800 block of Marebella in Cibolo, Kotzur said.
Officers went to the home and found Nelms and his 35-year-old wife along with evidence suggesting a crime had been committed, the lieutenant said.
“There was a disagreement between the husband and wife,” Kotzur said. “I don’t know exactly what provoked the incident to where they got into an argument.”
He had few additional details to provide due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Kotzur said.
Nelms was booked into the county jail on Thursday and posted a $1,000 surety bond on Friday, according to Guadalupe County online records.
