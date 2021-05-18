Beginning Friday, most government entities no longer will be able to require mandatory mask wearing in Texas.
Public school districts will have until June 4 to continue any mask-wearing guidelines, according to the order.
“After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Seguin ISD will have about a week of school left when Abbott’s public schools guidelines go into effect, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said. Seguin ends its year June 10.
“Our current protocol is that masks are worn in our buildings,” Gutierrez said. “Our intentions were to continue to wear masks. Now the governor has issued that new executive order, we are going to be meeting as an administrative team and discussing the best course of action to take forward.”
Abbott on Tuesday signed an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing.
Local governments or officials that try to impose mask mandates or limitations inconsistent or conflicting with his orders can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, Abbott said.
“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” he said. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”
That is a highlight in all of it, Gutierrez said. COVID cases continue to decrease in his district but he would have preferred the governor to give school districts the option of continuing as they saw fit throughout the remainder of the year.
“Our COVID trends in the district are looking really good,” Gutierrez said. “So, I’m not really concerned about that executive order.”
Seguin ISD is having discussions about how to proceed through summer school and in the fall, the superintendent said. He plans to update parents and the community on the developments 5 p.m. Thursday during a virtual town hall where he will discuss the topic of the protocols, Gutierrez said.
Abbott’s executive order has exemptions. State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails are exempt.
