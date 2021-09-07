Guadalupe County residents and officials could get a boost in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as it surges in the county, nation and world.
Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder on Tuesday gave an update of how the county is doing in the battle during a regular meeting of Guadalupe County Commissioners Court. One tool rolling out elsewhere but that county officials aren’t yet using is the injection of booster shots, Pinder said.
“Currently, the county is not doing any booster shots,” he said. Some clinics in San Antonio are offering those. If you meet the qualifications for the booster, contact your doctor and go get it.”
Guadalupe County has recorded 15,251 confirmed cases along with 5,219 probable cases of COVID-19, Pinder said. About 259 deaths here have been attributed to the disease, he said.
On Tuesday, an estimated 1,039 active cases of COVID-19 and 19,170 recoveries were present in the county, Pinder said. He said 151,675 people at doctors’ offices in Guadalupe County have been tested for the virus.
“Those numbers as far as testing have probably gone way high with the new variants and other things,” Pinder said.
Pinder’s office continues coordinating with the United States National Guard to administer vaccination shots in Guadalupe County. About 53.6% of the county population was fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Pinder said.
Of the population 65 years old and older, about 73.2% here are fully vaccinated, he said. County officials have been responsible for delivering 150,861 doses of the vaccine accounting for 74,908 people being fully vaccinated, Pinder said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center was caring for 40 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, the county emergency manager said. The hospital has 14 of those patients in its intensive care unit and 12 people were hooked up to ventilators, Pinder said.
GRMC’s seven-day moving average of hospitalizations was at 39 per day and the seven-day moving average for admissions for the disease was six per day, he said.
Pinder’s efforts to provide access to vaccination doses are helping the people of Guadalupe County, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. He commended the emergency management coordinator for the work.
“Thank you for the additional efforts in making the vaccines available,” Kutscher said. “We know they’re readily available in the community.”
Booster shots are available for members of the community under certain circumstances and criteria, the judge said. Currently, local residents meeting the criteria are able to get booster shots from their physicians but not at county vaccination clinics, Pinder said.
The county could change its stance but when isn’t yet known, he said.
“Once we get clarification on those, we will be consulting with medical groups to figure that out,” Pinder said. “We’re still scheduling National Guard clinics.”
