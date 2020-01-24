A pair of brothers were arrested and are facing drug charges after a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his canine partner stopped the SUV the men they were in for a traffic violation, authorities said.
The sport utility vehicle’s driver reportedly told Deputy Rafael Pinilla he had methamphetamine on him and, following a search of the vehicle, the deputy — with the help of his canine partner Lorby — found more of the illegal drug on the passenger-side floor, according to a statement by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
“Deputy Pinilla seized a total of 33.45 grams of methamphetamine,” the statement read.
Pinilla noticed a Chevrolet Tahoe commit traffic offenses and he pulled over the SUV about 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 46 South, the statement read. He spoke with the driver, who did not have a current driver’s license, according to the news release.
The deputy reportedly noticed at least one of the men acting nervously, the statement read. The driver consented to having the vehicle searched and then told Pinilla he had meth, the sheriff’s statement read.
Pinilla took 3.95 grams of the drug from the driver’s pocket, searched the SUV and found an additional 29.5 grams of it on the passenger-side floor board where the driver’s brother was previously sitting, deputies said.
Deptuies arrested the driver, 29-year-old Christopher Gomez and 30-year-old Johnny Ray Gomez. Both were taken to the Guadalupe County Jail and booked on one charge each of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance. They both remained held Friday afternoon under individual bond amounts of $20,000, according to online jail records.
Deputies will forward the case to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
