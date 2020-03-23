Guadalupe County announced two more positive cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total of confirmed cases to four as of Monday afternoon.
The two newest cases are residents in an unincorporated area of the Guadalupe County, a news release said.
“The patients are at home and are self-quarantined since receiving the positive test,” the release said.
This comes on the heals of the announcement Sunday evening that a county resident tested positive.
In that case, the county was made aware that the person was in Schertz's H-E-B on between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16 and possibly exposed customers and staff members.
In a statement by H-E-B, the company said its stores takes preventative measures daily to try and curb the spread of the COIVD-19.
“H-E-B stores are thoroughly sanitized daily and hard surfaces are sanitized at a high frequency throughout the day,” the statement read. “The H-E-B COVID Action Team of Partners in every store are dedicated to ensuring Partners and customers are practicing social distancing, sanitizing carts, metering customers into the store and maintaining the high frequency of sanitation to keep our Partners and our customers safe.”
Guadalupe County announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
No information about the person or what area of the county they lived was made available.
In the county’s news release, they remind residents to take preventative action to slow the spread: wash hands for 20 seconds frequent; cover all coughs and sneezes with a tissue, clean often and social distance.
