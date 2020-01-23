SCHERTZ — Deputies arrested two people in the middle of an alleged drug deal in Schertz, authorities said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies broke up a reported drug deal in progress Wednesday afternoon in the 17000 block of South Interstate 35, GCSO Lt. John Flores said in a written statement.
During investigation, deputies seized nearly 120 grams of methamphetamine, a gun, drug packaging materials and a digital scale, he said.
Narcotics investigators reportedly saw a man selling illegal drugs about 7:40 p.m. in a parking lot, Flores said.
Investigators saw a woman who was conducting the drug deal with the man and they arrested her as well, he said in the written statement.
Authorities arrested 35-year-old Anthony Perez of San Antonio, and 42-year-old Jannette Martin of Marion. Each suspect went to the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, Flores said.
County online records on Thursday showed that Perez and Martin remained held under $20,000 bond each.
GCSO narcotics investigators, along with officers from the special crimes units at Cibolo and Seguin police departments, conducted operations that led to the arrests, Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.