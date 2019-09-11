The city’s roadmap to the parks system is still in need of community input.
A survey seeking that input from the public will close at the end of the month, and Seguin Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones is encouraging city residents to offer their thoughts.
“It is really intended to dive really deep into what people want to see and think about our park system,” Jones said. “People use our parks a lot, and of course everybody wants everything. The survey is intended to get that input, but also it’s intended to ask, what is one active park amenity needed for you and your family, and also what’s one passive park activity or amenity needed and why.”
Stantec Consulting and the city have worked together in gathering the data and using surveys to garner public input.
The information gathered from the community is vital to putting together a master plan which will guide the department for the next 10 years, Jones said.
“You have to start with a plan of what people want, and then you can, over the course of the next 10 years, take the steps needed to make things happen,” Jones said. “Like finding funding, maybe looking for grants, getting partners like private-public partnerships. Things like that that could be very expensive in a park master plan.”
Putting a park master plan in motion is a slow process, Jones said. The last plan was established in 2005 and eventually led to improvements in Park West.
“Some of the bigger and more expensive items in a master plan take time because of funding,” he said. “We had a park master plan set up in 2005, and then it was updated in 2008. A lot of things got accomplished in that plan, but the big thing that got accomplished in that plan was the voters approved $5 million in park improvements and fixing some things in our parks and Park West, which was a brand new park at the time.”
The 20-point survey consists of mostly opinion-based questions, that vary from gauging the importance of soccer fields to the importance of park accessibility, like the addition of bike or walking trails.
After the data is collected, the information will be shared and processed where it will eventually be presented to the city council and set in motion.
“This is the last survey…we will have another public meeting to present the plan and get more feedback on the plan to date and then go to the park board for more public input and go to the city council for more public input as well and to approve the plan,” Jones said. “And the timing of all this is going to be October through January or so as far as getting the plan out to the public…We’re hoping we can get the plan adopted the first part of next year.”
The newest survey was released on Aug. 20 and will continue to collect information until 11: 59 p.m. Sept. 30.
“So far we’ve had around 365 responses,” Jones said. “We’re hoping to get over 500, and if we can get anywhere between, 500 to 700 or maybe even 1,000, then we would be really lucky to get an across-the-broad spectrum of interest groups. We want to hear from athletic people, from sports fans, we want to hear from the gardening folks, we want to hear about people who want more recreational programs, we want to hear from everybody.”
The survey can be found at rebrand.ly/SeguinParksSurvey or by using a mobile device to scan a QR code at www.seguintexas.gov to be forwarded directly to the survey. For more information on the survey or the plan, visit www.seguintexas.gov or call the Parks and Recreation Department at (830)401-2480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.