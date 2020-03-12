A scrap metal fire had firefighters from several area departments working to put out the flames on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. on Thursday at Commercial Metals Company.
Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said crews were able to quickly contain the fire to a small area on the the pile of metal.
“The fire is contained, but we know where the primary area is,” he said at about 9:30 a.m. “This is going a lot quicker and a lot better than previous events.”
CMC employees joined firefighters in battling the blaze, Pinder said.
“CMC has heavy equipment in there assisting,” he said. “San Marcos is bringing in an aerial truck to swap out their engine, so we can try to wrap this up a little quicker.”
Pinder attributed the faster containment and extinguishment to additions CMC made since the last fire reported at the steel mill in 2015.
“The biggest contributor is CMC’s joint venture with Springs Hill in putting a water tower out here.
We have fire hydrants in here with adequate water flow,” he said. “The hydrants on scene are able to supply the trucks with enough water. Also, from the last fire, CMC has put in some technology upgrades so they were able to detect this thing early on and contact the fire department to get the fire response out here.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
