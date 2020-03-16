As Americans has stocked up on supplies, some have stockpiled leaving some items in a limited availability.
That is why the Guadalupe Healthcare Network is acting proactively in hopes to keep from coming up short later.
“I’m asking if people have extra (unused/sealed) masks, gloves, Clorox, Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer if they would consider donating to me/Guadalupe Healthcare Network so we can redistribute to physicians who need these supplies,” Deana Henk of Guadalupe Healthcare Network said.
Henk said there is no need to panic, they are just working toward being prepared.
“Our supply chain is challenged while patient volume is high,” she said. “This is not a panic request, just trying to help those in need over the next month. It’s hard for some to get supplies since the stores are ‘cleaned out.’”
Anyone wanting to donate supplies can contact Dena Henk at 830-305-0690, or they can contact their doctors or local nursing homes to drop off supplies, Henk said.
