A Guadalupe County Jail employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The employee felt ill at work Monday, was sent home and later tested positive for the disease, GCSO Criminal Investigations Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said Wednesday in a written statement.
“We have had our first confirmed case of COVID in the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center,” the statement read. “The employee is home resting and is expected to make a full recovery.”
Skrzycki-Pfeil did not identify the employee or say whether the afflicted person is male or female.
The employee went to work at the jail on Monday, followed all of the screening guidelines and had no reported symptoms, she said.
“Later in the day, the employee started feeling bad and was sent home,” she wrote in the statement. “The employee reported to their doctor and was tested.”
The test came back positive, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. She did not reveal whether the test was conducted at a public or private lab.
Also, it was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whether the employee is a Guadalupe County resident or whether his or her positive test result was counted in the total of active cases reported in the county.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County along with six probable cases. According to the DSHS, 130 people had recovered from the disease.
County officials are following all CDC recommended guidelines in relation to the positive test result at the jail, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“We will continue to be vigilant and monitor this situation,” she wrote. “We will provide (updated information) as it becomes available.”
