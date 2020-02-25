Firefighters were unable to save a home that was damaged by a blaze Tuesday afternoon, displacing the resident.
The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Bennett St. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames at the front of the single-wide mobile home, Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
“We had a lot of fire coming out of basically one end of the mobile home,” he said. “Upon arrival, the crews were able to put it out real quick.”
No one was home when the fire took place, and no injuries were reported, Teboe said.
The cause and area of origin of the fire are under investigation, Teboe said.
There is at least one man who lives in the home, and Red Cross was called to assist him, Teboe said.
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.