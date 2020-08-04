Guadalupe County saw an increase in recent days of the number of reported COVID-19 deaths, but that’s not due to a recent spike in deaths, the county’s emergency manager said.
Also, data regarding reported COVID-19 deaths in the county differ depending upon which agency is providing information, according to a daily update Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder released. The county’s office of emergency management has numbers different from those of the Texas Department of State Health Services and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Pinder said.
“Since the start of COVID-19, there have been 25 deaths reported to Guadalupe County Emergency Management by DSHS,” he said. “Guadalupe County expects the number of deaths to increase due to the Texas Department of State Health Services webpage reporting 45 deaths.
“Due to the lag in the reporting, we have not yet been provided all of the deaths.”
Besides the different numbers for the two agencies, GRMC reported to Pinder’s office deaths of 28 county residents throughout the pandemic, the release stated. The emergency manager said Tuesday that he and his staff had no way of telling whether the 25 confirmed to him were counted in GRMC’s 28.
“There’s 25 that we’ve been notified of,” Pinder said Tuesday morning. “There’s 28 at the hospital we know of but we don’t have information from the hospital to cross check those addresses.”
In a release Monday, he said his numbers from DSHS had increased by 10 but not because of 10 deaths over the weekend. The sudden increase was due to a backlog at DSHS, Pinder said.
There could be a few reasons why there might be differences in fatality data coming from different sources, said Lyndsey Rosales, DSHS communications specialist.
“DSHS collects COVID-19 fatality information from death certificates where COVID is listed as a cause of death, and deaths are counted by the address listed there,” she said. “If the medical center is reporting 28 deaths, there could be more fatalities of people who died elsewhere, at home or in other counties. There may also be differences caused by the timing of when numbers are updated.”
Officials had confirmed as of Tuesday 12 deaths of Seguin residents, nine people from the unincorporated area of the county, three from the Guadalupe County section of New Braunfels and one in the section of Schertz in the county.
Pinder’s Tuesday report said DSHS has begun sending his office information on pending cases, added to the number of active cases reported. The total equals an addition of confirmed positive and probable cases, he wrote.
Guadalupe County on Tuesday afternoon had 1,829 total cases, 163 of which were probable.
Of the active cases in the county, Pinder reported 64 in Seguin, 66 in the unincorporated area, 47 in Cibolo, 36 in Schertz, 19 in New Braunfels, two in Selma and none in Marion.
Active cases added up to 234 and 1,595 people had been reported as recovered across the county. Seguin had 647 of the recoveries followed by 411 in the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County, 178 in Cibolo, 172 in New Braunfels, 163 in Schertz, 17 in Selma and seven in Marion.
(1) comment
Leave it to the government to report deaths using the same process as their accounting practices, obscure, misleading and full of ambiguity.
If we can’t do it by county or city, just do it by hospital. If we can’t make numbers match, then go only by one set. If you can’t provide detail regarding the deaths, then don’t bother at all.
Age, preexisting condition and whether COVID-19 is the actual cause of death would be enlightening. There’s a huge difference between 25 deaths with an age spread of 5 to 85, 50% labeled at low risk and 80% of the deaths calling COVID as the primary contributing factor than 25 deaths with ages between 55 to 85, 5% considered low risk and 20% listing COVID as the primary factor.
Until we can ‘see’ what is going on, this information is anecdotal and impossible to attach value.
Come on guys, let’s get this data straight, clear and transparent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.