An 18-year-old man was seriously injured after he was stabbed during an altercation Wednesday night, police said.
The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Rosemary Street. Officers responded to a call about a person with a weapon and found the 18-year-old stabbed in the abdomen, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
“It was determined the suspect, a 16 year-old male juvenile, and the victim were engaged in an argument prior to the stabbing,” he said. “The suspect had fled the scene prior to officers arriving.”
The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital by Seguin EMS and is listed as in serious but stable condition, Nichols said.
The juvenile was brought to the Seguin Police Department by family members.He was detained and taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police are not releasing the suspect’s name because he is a juvenile, Nichols said.
Police continue to investigate.
