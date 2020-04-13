Officials say six more Guadalupe County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and one more resident tested positive on Monday afternoon.
In the daily update by the county on Monday evening, another county resident has tested positive for the coronavirus and six people have recovered.
“The patient is at home and has been self-quarantined since being tested,” the release stated.
Additionally, half a dozen people have recovered from the coronavirus.
In total, Guadalupe County has 50 cases, 23 active cases, 27 recoveries and two patients hospitalized in hospitals outside the county.
As of Monday evening, Cibolo had 18 cases, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County seven, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County seven, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County one, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending. Two residents are hospitalized.
