An hours-long standoff ended peacefully after a man surrendered to police Thursday night.
The incident began with a short chase about 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Aldama Street and finished with the arrest of Jesus Javier Jaimes, 35, on federal charges, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
“Seguin Police Officer Ethan Clendenen observed a subject he knew to be a federal fugitive driving a vehicle in the 1300 block Aldama Street,” Nichols said. “Officer Clendenen attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, however the driver fled driving in reverse down the street ultimately stopping at his residence in the 1300 block of Aldama.”
The man ran into his home and barricaded himself in a room, Nichols said.
The Crisis Negotiation Team, Guadalupe County SWAT and the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force assisted with negotiations, Nichols said.
The man surrendered about two hours later and was taken into custody.
Jaimes was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 4 between 200-400 grams, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, warrant by the U.S. Marshals for probation violation.
While bonds for the local charges total $40,000, Jaimes is being held on the federal warrant.
