A couple’s fun last weekend turned into an argument and physical altercation, then ended when the woman stabbed the man with a box cutter, police said.
The 22-year-old man went to a San Antonio hospital and was in stable condition while his girlfriend went to the Guadalupe County Jail facing a felony charge, Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said.
Police arrested 24-year-old Veronica Morales on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a second-degree felony, he said. Morales was released on $50,000 bond the same day, according to online records.
The woman told investigators that the man was assaulting her at the time she stabbed him but the man denied any physical altercation except for her stabbing him, Seidenberger said.
Morales reportedly was bleeding from a scrape on her thigh when police arrived.
Authorities were called about 3 a.m. July 18 to Motel 6 on Interstate 10 for an assault in progress, the sergeant said. Officers arrived and spoke to Morales who told them that she stabbed her boyfriend with a box cutter, Seidenberger said.
She and the man said they had visited a relative’s house in the area and had some drinks, he said. After they left the home, they headed toward Jack In The Box on Interstate 10 next to the motel and argued the entire trip, Seidenberger said the woman told police.
When they got to the restaurant and parked, the man left the car with the keys, police said. Morales said she sat in the car for a while and then went to the motel and reserved a room.
She had taken a box cutter out of the car because she thought she might need protection walking from the restaurant to the motel, Seidenberger said.
The man watched her from the car as she went to the motel and he followed her, where they again began arguing, Seidenberger said.
Morales said the man got violent and choked her, according to police.
“While he did that, she had the box cutter on her,” Seidenberger said. “She stabbed him one time in a jabbing motion.”
The injured man ran from the motel to a field behind the building where police found him and performed life-saving measures until an ambulance crew took over and drove the man to Brooke Army Medical Center, Seidenberger said.
Police were unsure what caused the argument between the couple.
