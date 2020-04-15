For more than a century, the Knights of Columbus have sought to aid those in need around the world, providing relief through events like both world wars, the Great Depression and countless other struggles.
Now, with the effects of COVID-19 affecting thousands of citizens throughout the country, the Knights of Columbus are again taking aim at supporting those who need it most through an initiative called Leave No Neighbor behind.
The multi-phase, multi-million-dollar initiative was announced on April 7, with the goal of providing support to food banks across the country and rallying the fraternal organization’s members to aid their communities however they can, a press release provided by the Knights of Columbus spokesperson Joe Cullen said.
In Seguin, Knights of Columbus members are working alongside their brothers to bring this initiative to fruition by organizing various community-wide services.
“Our duty as a Knight of Columbus is to lead our families, to protect our parishes and serve our community,” Knights of Columbus Council 16748 Grand Knight Eddie Davila said.
The council has broken down its efforts into a handful of focal points — supporting its parish, providing aid to area youth, feeding the hungry and conducting blood drives, Davila said.
Since the pandemic began, Council 16748 has worked with its parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, to bring masses online every Sunday at 11 a.m. through the church’s Facebook page, he said.
“It’s really awesome to see because I really believe that people are hungry right now to strengthen their faith, and this allows us the opportunity to do that and get the word out, especially during this difficult time,” Davila said.
In the past, Council 16748 has provided graduating seniors from around Guadalupe County yearly scholarships, and the impact of COVID-19 has not slowed their efforts, Davila said.
Every Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds a food bank the council contributes to, he said.
“We’re having a shortage at the local food pantry, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church has a food bank,” he said. “We have members that participate by donating their time and labor, and the numbers are going up where people need food. We’ve been averaging well over 65 families a week during this period.”
The number of hungry families the group helps is seeing an increase, Davila said.
“If I am not mistaken, we hit 73 or 74 families this past Tuesday, so there’s a great need,” he said. “This extends beyond the K of C (Knights of Columbus), so if there’s anybody out there that can assist us to feed the families that are doing without, they can contact the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church office.”
The quarterly blood drives hosted by the council at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church are slated to continue; however, they are reworking how the drives will operate, Davila said
“This may be a blessing in disguise, but the week before everybody was asked to stay at home, we had a blood drive,” he said. “Fortunately, our turn out has been really good, but we are going to work with the blood bank and have somebody contact them to see how we would go about setting up another as soon as possible.”
Although the Leave No Neighbor Behind initiative is a nation-wide program with millions of dollars in funds, Davila and his council have not received financial aid from the program, he said.
“We’re blessed that we haven’t had to reach out for monetary assistance,” Davila said. “You’ve got to look at the success we’ve had as a council because of the support from the community and the parishioners because we have these fundraisers where they come out and support [us].”
The Knights of Columbus Council 3412 is also extending its hand to the community through giveaways and donations.
Each week, the group hosts an Essential Employee Giveaway where members of the community working in essential jobs are nominated through Facebook to receive a $25 Visa gift card, Knights of Columbus Council 3412 Grand Knight Mike Castillo said.
“We’re a Catholic fraternity, but we also help out the community, too,” Castillo said. “All these years, we’ve gone out, done fundraisers, and they’ve helped us out, so it’s kind of like a return where we’re helping them out.”
In the coming weeks, Council 3412 will gather canned food items for the women’s shelter and the Christian Cupboard, he said.
“We’re also trying to coordinate with Hacienda Oaks and partner up with the senior citizens and write them letters, send them gifts or cards so they won’t be bored and stuff like that,” Castillo said.
The council is slated give away about 300 to 400 roasted chickens at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1015 S. Austin St., to community members on the front lines, Castillo said.
“We’re still working on a date, but usually the chicken sale is on the second weekend of May, but since it’s Mother’s Day, we push it back a week or two, so it may be the third or fourth week,” he said. “We will send out a poster to the sheriff’s department, the police department, GRMC, and any doctor’s office to tell them that on this day, you can come and pick up a free chicken.”
For more information on Knights of Columbus Council 16748, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/KnightsofColumbus16748/ .
Those looking to donate to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, the office can be reached at 830-379-4338.
For more information on Knights of Columbus council 3412 or to nominate an essential worker for the giveaway, go to facebook.com/kofc3412/ .
