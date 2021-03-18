Schertz Police are seeking help finding a missing 22-year-old Schertz resident.
Jacob Dubois was reported missing at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.
It was reported that Dubois was last seen about 11:45 pm. March 7 leaving his home in the 5100 block of Brookline to visit a friend.
The 22-year-old is a Caucasian male, 5-foot 9-inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, with a thin build weighing about 157 pounds, police said.
He was last seen wearing a gray and white short-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.
