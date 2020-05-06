For years, supermarkets have offered a service allowing customers the luxury of shopping for goods from the confines of their own homes. Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more and more customers out of stores, the service is in higher demand than ever before.
Since the pandemic began, Seguin’s Walmart Online pickup department manager Stassney Calloway said her day shopping for customers can start as early as 5 a.m. and can continue until late in the afternoon.
Calloway’s workload is broken into cycles where she and 15 other employees in her department shop for about eight customers at a time totaling to 100 maximum orders in a day, she said.
“We’ve had a lot of thankful customers,” she said. “I encourage everybody to use patience, because the more people we can get picking up groceries and the less people in the store — that’s the goal. With a 6-foot rule inside, it’s hard to maneuver all that. So with us doing 100 orders a day, that’s 100 people who did not have to come into the store, so it’s one of the biggest safety things, and I encourage people to use it.”
In a COVID-19 free world, the average sum of orders was about 60 a day; however, due to higher demand, the limit has increased, she said.
“We’ve had a very large increase in the customer base — especially more elderly and handicapped have started using us more, and one of our main focuses is single moms as well,” Calloway said. “[We’re] just getting out there helping out who we can who is not able to come into the store and are not comfortable with coming into the store.”
The company has placed some restrictions on the number of select items for purchase through the service, Calloway said.
“Prior [to the pandemic] we had a limit of about 12 with canned goods and whatnot, as far as everything else, there’s really not a limit,” she said. “Now, during this time, the website is limiting a lot of stuff because we do have to play fair with the customers that are coming into the store. So with limits in the store, there’s limits on the website as well.”
The service allows customers to choose a time and date to pick up their selected goods from the location.
Once on site, a representative from the online pickup department like Calloway will bring the items to the customer’s car.
As a safety precaution, the store practices social distancing even during the drop off period, Calloway said.
“When they pull up to get their groceries, they don’t have to do anything,” she said. “We just load the groceries, and we let them know that we are going to sign for them. So it’s a contactless dispense, and it’s helped a lot of people feel more comfortable with coming to pick up knowing they don’t have to touch anything.”
The popularity of particular items fluctuates from week to week. However, typically, the most sought after goods through the service are eggs and cleaning products, Calloway said.
Due to the influx of daily orders, Calloway recommends customers place their orders for pickup as soon as possible.
“Pickup times are booked a lot,” Calloway said. “They open up at midnight and are usually booked by about five or 6 a.m., so I encourage everybody to be patient with us and give us a try. Right now, we have up to four days out as our soonest pickup.”
Store manager Marcella Binkley applauded her staff in the online pickup department.
“They’re doing extraordinary work,” she said.
“Our services are at triple-fold right now because of the circumstances, and we have these workers that are going above and beyond every day, or staying late when needed, not even asked because they want to take care of their service over there.”
As time and demand continue, Walmart will continue to increase the maximum of 100 orders a day to even greater levels, Binkley said.
“Walmart as a company is trying to let us expand a lot quicker to take care of the demand of our community,” Binkley said. “We’re having new customers every day more than we ever had before.”
H-E-B offers a similar service with the addition of home delivery in the mix.
Although this service has been an option for years, several changes were made to the home delivery service to ensure the safety of H-E-B workers and customers during the pandemic, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Bedingfield said.
“With home delivery, we’ve gone contactless, so those groceries are left on the customer’s doorstep, and they are notified when their groceries have been delivered,” she said. “That eliminates all contact with the customer.”
The curbside service has seen a change up with the addition of signage that requests all customers to remain in their vehicles when receiving their goods from the department.
Workers will also ask customers to roll down their passenger side window during the transaction so they can maintain a proper social distance, Bedingfield said.
“Pre-COVID-19, our customers are fantastic, they get out, they help load their groceries, they have that interaction with the partner, but right now we’re asking them to stay in their vehicles,” she said.
Those looking to place an online order may notice a deviation from the regular availability of time slots as the outlet has shifted to allow customers the option of placing an order no more than up to seven days in advance.
The change to the platform was made so the store can serve more customers in a safer environment, Bedingfield said.
Bedingfield said H-E-B prepared for the effects of COVID-19 well in advance.
“Sanitation, safety, and health procedures were put into place very early on, and of course, as the situation continues to evolve, we will evolve with it,” she said. “It’s a very fluid situation, and we are across all of our business and operations continuing to innovate and evolve, but at the heart of all of it is the safety of our partners and our customers.”
