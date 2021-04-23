A three-alarm fire damaged the historic Olivia Mansion Bed & Breakfast on Friday afternoon in Downtown Seguin.
The flames damaged the roof, but the rest of the house, also known as the Mosheim Mansion, suffered water damage from firefighters’ bout with the flames, Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
No one was inside the structure and everyone appeared physically intact after crews doused the flames, Teboe said.
About 1:20 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called for a possible structure fire at 409 N. Austin. St.. The first crew on scene saw heavy smoke coming from the center of the building and along the rear of the mansion, he said.
They saw no flames initially, Teboe said.
“About 20 minutes into it, the fire vented and we had flames,” he said.
At the onset, Seguin Fire Department officials called for mutual aid and received help from New Braunfels, Cibolo, San Marcos, McQueeney Volunteer and Geronimo Volunteer fire departments. The fire was called under control about 3:30 p.m., Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
The cause is under investigation, Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said.
“Weather may have been a factor in the cause of the fire,” he said.
Seguin resident Fernando Flores Jr. said weather was the cause and he watched it happen while sitting at Seguin Coffee Co. having a beverage. He said he looked skyward and saw a bolt of lightning smack into the top of the building.
“I saw a blue streak with purple in it,” Flores said. “Straight down, it looked like an arrow. Boom! Smoke started coming out.”
The Olivia Mansion’s original building is more than 120 years old, according to information the Seguin Conservation Society provided in 2016. At the time, it was unclear whether Gov. John Ireland, who owned the land at one time, built the mansion or Emil Mosheim, who bought it in 1896 after Ireland died.
The house had wrap around porches and balconies during Mosheim’s residency and it was known to have the first indoor electricity and running water in Seguin, according to the society’s information.
The property went through many hands through the years and homebuilder John Adam bought it in 1993, restored the structure and added a south wing in the late 1990s. The new wing included three bedrooms upstairs and a large ballroom and kitchen below, according to the Conservation Society.
In 2008, new owners launched a bed and breakfast business, known as The Mosheim Mansion. The house changed hands again in 2015 continued the bed and breakfast, this time as the Olivia Mansion and opened the business up for weddings, large receptions and conferences.
Vacant at the time of the fire on Friday, the mansion had operated as a bed and breakfast until the COVID-19 outbreak last year, Sourdellia said. After the pandemic began, owners put the building on the market for sale, she said.
As dozens of people gathered outside downtown to watch the fire burn and crews beat back the flames, former-Mayor Don Keil remarked about the old building’s significance.
“It’s a historically important part of the city,” he said. “It’s a part of the city that’s been there since the 1800s. Whether it’s salvageable or not right now, nobody knows.”
