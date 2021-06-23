Authorities are investigating the activity that led to a Seguin man’s critical stabbing injury Sunday night.
Emergency responders arrived about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of North Bowie Street after receiving a report of a stabbing, Seguin Police Investigations Lt. Lance Wright said. At the scene, officers found a 55-year-old Hispanic man with a stab wound to this chest, Wright said.
“Officers administered lifesaving medical aid until EMS arrived on scene,” he said.
An ambulance took the man to Ascension Seton Hayes Hospital in Kyle, Wright said. The victim remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, the lieutenant said.
They believe the stabbing was the result of an isolated incident.
Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.