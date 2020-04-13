A trio of Marion teens are facing charges after being accused of robbing two people at gunpoint.
The teens were arrested following a report by a 16-year-old and 18-year-old that they were called to meet one of the suspects who then pulled a gun on them, and then robbed them with two other suspects, Marion Police Cpl. Eleazar Hicks said.
The incident reportedly happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in an area between Marion and Cibolo, Hicks said.
The two told officers they received a call from one of the suspects to meet that night, Hicks said.
“One individual got into their vehicle and put a gun to the driver’s head, the other two approached the vehicle wearing masks, made them exit the vehicle,” he said.
The suspects searched the vehicle, took money from one of the victims and then let them go, but not before firing a round into the air, Hicks said.
With assistance from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Hicks and Marion Police Officer Jerry Airola identified three suspects: Juan Angel Resendez Mora, 17; Jonathan Ryan Esparza, 18; and Cristian Soto, 18, all of Marion.
The three were arrested Saturday night without incident by Marion PD with the help of Guadalupe County Pct. 4 Harvey Faulkner’s Office.
All three were booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery and are being held on $100,000 bond.
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony and, if found guilty, is punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Because the county is under an emergency disaster declaration, those charges could be enhanced, Hicks said.
“When there is a declared emergency, there are certain crimes — and this is one of them — that when committed there is an enhancement,” he said.
The investigation continues and more charges are pending.
