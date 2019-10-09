Members of the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association exuberantly proclaimed they are two years away from restoring their lake.
The PLDA announced it has a plan and an agreement with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to engineer and fund construction of new, high-tech spill gates on the dam during a membership meeting Wednesday night.
“The big news tonight is we have a plan,” said Doug Harrison, a property owner and PLDA member who has helped to find a way forward since the lake’s draining in May. “It’s a proposed plan. We have a lot of work to do.”
Some of that work includes determining the precise funding mechanism, getting voters to approve formation of a taxing entity to raise revenue from lakefront property owners, hammering out a contract with GBRA and more.
The association has guarantees from the river authority, said J Harmon, PLDA president. GBRA will fund design and engineering for the new, hydraulic crest gates, issue debt to raise money needed for construction and contribute gross receipts from hydroelectric power generated on Lake Dunlap, Harmon said.
Property owners are expected to vote May 2, 2020, to establish a water control improvement district that will be responsible for the debt service, he said. Under the proposed plan, construction could begin as early as Summer 2020 and be completed by the end of 2021, according to the plan.
“It’s a great day on Lake Dunlap,” Harmon exclaimed.
