A former Guadalupe County prosecutor will head back into the courtroom but this time she’ll be on the bench.
After spending a little more than a decade with Seguin ISD, Deputy Operations Officer Kirsten Legore accepted the appointment by Guadalupe County Commissioners Court to preside over County Court at Law No. 2 currently held by Judge Frank Follis.
Earlier this year, Follis announced early retirement from his elected position as the County Court at Law No. 2 judge. Follis plans to step down at the end of February.
With a little less than two years left on the term, Commissioners elected to appoint his successor, and selected Legore in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Pct. 3 Jim Wolverton as the sole dissenting vote.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” she said. “When it sunk in that I was, in fact, the one that commissioners were supporting, I was just immediately stopped to take a moment to appreciate that fact. I am really honored to be the one they selected.”
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said Legore’s diverse background in and out of the courtroom made her the top candidate.
“I think a lot of the discussion and the decision was based not only on the individual’s experience but approachability, do they have the type of personality that can talk to anybody and can work with anybody and strong enough to make difficult decisions in those situations,” he said. “Some of the positives some of the court was drawn to with Mrs. Legore is the diverse background — starting as a State Office Administrative Hearing Judge on juvenile cases, a certified mediator, prosecutor with the county attorney’s office, and working at the school district for the last 13 years.”
Nine candidates submitted applications for the appointment. Commissioners narrowed the field down to five and then eventually to one, Kutscher said.
“We had a really good pool of candidates,” he said. “They all have experience in their field and have been active in the community. It got down to discussing a few candidates at the end of the day, but ultimately, the court decided on Kirsten Legore as the appointment.”
Originally hailing from the Midwest, Legore met her husband David while attending the University of South Dakota.
David, a Texas Lutheran University graduate, planned to return to Texas after earning his master’s degree and Kirsten came with him.
The couple married and moved to Waco, where Kirsten attended Baylor Law School. She interned for the district attorney’s office, earning her the opportunity to sit in the courtroom with the prosecutor and Judge Bill Logue, whose methods and styles had a profound effect on Kirsten.
“I remember being in Judge Logue’s court, witnessing a fair, balanced judge who really listened and I thought I want to do that, have that kind of a positive impact on the community,” she said. “I have benefitted from crossing paths with many influential attorneys, judges, mentors, and leaders in my life — all who had an impact on who I am.”
Kirsten earned a spot fresh out of law school as an administrative judge for the Texas Youth Commission. Her duties included traveling around the state as a hearing examiner and determining whether to revoke a juvenile’s parole and send them back to detention.
“A lot of hard decisions being made as a brand new attorney,” she said. “I realized even then, I am very thoughtful and balanced.”
After moving to Guadalupe County, Kirsten was hired as a prosecutor for the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office.
“I had focused on criminal and juvenile law and felt so lucky to be a local prosecutor who got to practice what I loved,” she said. “That was really great experience. At that time, I got exposure to really good professional, respectful judges.”
After five and a half years, Kirsten made the decision to accept a position with the local school district.
She worked in various capacities during her time at Seguin ISD, evolving her position which began as the head of the truancy and student attendance team.
“Over the past 14 years, my role with the district has grown to include many school law issues such as safety and security, mental health/counselors, student discipline/behavior, support/social work related services, parent mediations, Title IX — the list just kept growing and then this past year handling the crisis response and protocols related to COVID-19,” she said.
Throughout her career at Seguin ISD, Kirsten was able to retain, build and maintain relationships with the prosecutor’s office, local attorneys, law enforcement, juvenile services, other school districts and the community.
The days after learning of her appointment were bittersweet, Kirsten said.
“I am excited about the opportunity, and the idea of leaving the school district is hard because these people are not only great professional people, but they’re also my friends and colleagues that I work so closely with,” she said. “I am very thankful for my years with the district, working with truly wonderful, talented and caring people dedicated to the education of children.”
While not originally from Seguin, Kirsten and David made the county their home where they raised three boys — one who recently graduated from Seguin High School as the valedictorian and two who are still in school.
“We really consider this community as our home,” she said. “I really feel like we both found our perfect place in Seguin. And it is pretty amazing that I get to be a judge in the same town that he gets to be a professor in a place that was always his plan.”
Kirsten will take over for Follis at the end of February.
“I’m really excited to make a positive impact on the county and I’m excited to have such an important role and I don’t take that lightly,” she said. “It is an honor to come after Frank Follis and how he has served his community over the course of the years. I am so appreciative of the commissioners court for giving me this opportunity and I will not let them down.”
