The search is over and Seguin has selected its next city manager.
Steve Parker was announced as the city’s next top administrator in a statement released Thursday from city hall.
“After reviewing approximately 40 applicants for the job, Steve Parker immediately rose to the top,” Mayor Don Keil said. “Along with his proven expertise in managing all aspects of city management, he has an enthusiasm and a personality that will go well with the rapid growth and development of our city.”
The selection ends a five-month search to replace City Manager Doug Faseler, who earlier this year announced his retirement effective in January 2020.
City Council will vote at its meeting Tuesday to officially appoint Parker.
Parker, who currently serves as assistant city manager in San Marcos, will be responsible for executing the policies and objectives of the city council, the city’s statement read. He will report directly to the council, overseeing the daily operations of the city and managing all city departments and staff operations, it read.
His first day on the job will be January 5, 2020.
