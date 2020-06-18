An employee at Seguin’s H-E-B recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company made the announcement in a news release on its website Thursday.
In the statement, H-E-B said the the employee was last in the store on June 15, that all of their co-workers were notified and the store has been sanitized multiple times.
“At our stores, we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices, strict sanitation and require the use of masks or facial covering by all our partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions,” the statement read. “H-E-B requests all our customers to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping in our stores.”
The business continues to encourages customers to follow social distancing guidelines.
