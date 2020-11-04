A former council woman and active member of the Seguin community will hold the gavel as mayor for the next four years.
Donna Dodgen edged opponent Francisco “Frank” Herrera by a margin of about 20%.
“It’s so very exciting, it’s just wonderful,” Dodgen said. “I just thank everybody so much and appreciate all the support and help from the people. I’m very excited. I think it’s going to be wonderful.”
Dodgen filled outgoing Mayor Don Keil’s council seat when he became mayor in 2012, finishing his elected term before sitting for another as a council member.
As a successful business co-owner and former chairman of Seguin’s Main Street Committee, Dodgen promises fellow Seguinites that she will continue down the current positive path when filling her new role.
“I want to continue to make Seguin a great place to live, work and play,” she said. “I want to listen, support, be a part of the solution and facilitate needed changes. I just really thank everybody and I just want to keep us moving on our forward path.”
Dodgen won on election night by 59.75% with 5,135 total votes, 3,912 from the early voting period. Herrera saw 2,382 early votes but only 40.25% and 3,459 total votes after the final tally.
“I’m disappointed that I lost,” Herrera said, “I don’t have any anger towards her. She ran her race and she won…I had a good time and met a lot of good people.”
First thing Dodgen plans to do in this newly elected role is to make sure the new council members hold orientation to get the new council members acquainted and acclimated with the new budget, she said, as well as get involved in their districts.
“We have appointments that will happen at the end of the year. [New council members] need to get used to their districts and what’s going on and how it all works and the expectations. And we need to come together as a team.”
At the end of voting on Tuesday night, Dodgen was gracious towards voters and talked excitedly about Seguin’s future.
“I’m just so thankful and so grateful,” she said. “It’s just been a really wonderful experience. People have been amazingly gracious and amazingly positive and really see us as moving and doing things, and I think that’s where we need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.