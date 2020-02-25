For those true believers on the go, a local church has just what they need on Ash Wednesday.
Marcus Bigott, senior pastor at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, is providing ashes on the go again this year. He has done it the past three years he’s been at the church and thinks the annual event has taken place at least two years prior to that, Bigott said.
“We do it as an outreach to the community for those who maybe can’t get to a worship service because of schedules or other things or for some who can’t bring themselves to walk through the doors of a congregation,” he said. “This gives them a hope-filled way of encountering their faith without sometimes the overbearing reality of what a church can be.”
Churches can be big and daunting. They can make some avoid joining a church or even a church service, Bigott said.
For some, it’s about struggling with things they’ve done in life, he said. They begin to think they are unwelcome in church and avoid going, Bigott said.
For those people who feel a certain way but still want to receive the ashes, Emanuel’s is offering Ashes To Go beginning at noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity Restore at 256 W. Court St., the pastor said.
“As cars drive up or people walk up, we pray with them and we make the sign of the cross on their foreheads with the palm ashes from the Palm Sunday of the previous year as a sign of remembering our humanness, our mortality, and at the same time, remembering we are claimed children of God,” Bigott said.
He generally serves about 75 people each year. He expects a similar number this year.
“We welcome anyone and everyone, whether they’re Lutheran, Catholic or otherwise,” Bigott said. “We welcome them to stop by for a word of prayer and to be with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.