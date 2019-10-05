A man escaped serious injury Friday afternoon when firefighters battled a structure fire in Seguin.
Crews were called about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the structure fire in the 300 block of North Cherry Street. They arrived to find smoke billowing out of the structure, Seguin Fire Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
Firefighters entered the building and had the fire under control within about 35 minutes. They left the scene about 12:30 p.m., Teboe said.
The man signed a refusal for transport to a hospital after an EMS crew checked him out, Teboe said. The man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire call, he said.
He had very few details about the fire, which remained under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, the battalion chief said.
He said the Red Cross was working with the displaced resident to find him shelter.
