Police are on the lookout for a pair of people who drove off in another man’s truck, stole his gun and cash and then ditched the vehicle last week in Seguin, a police spokesman said.
The driver of the stolen truck left it parked outside of a convenience store with the keys in it, motor running and doors unlocked, Seguin Police Department Lt. Lance Wright said.
“This is a reminder to keep your vehicles secure,” he said. “I think the suspects rounded the parking lot a few times scoping out vehicles. It was a crime of opportunity.”
The theft occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday at a convenience store near the intersection of State Highway 46 and Court Street, Wright said. The victim went inside the business and a silver Ford Explorer pulled up alongside the running GMC Sierra 3500 pickup truck, he said.
One person hopped out of the sport utility vehicle and entered the pickup. The SUV and pickup were driven away, Wright said.
It didn’t take long for police to locate the truck, he said.
“It was recovered a short time later, 20 minutes later,” Wright said.
Police found the truck at a business in the 2000 block of State Highway 123, he said.
Investigators have video surveillance footage of the act, Wright said. He had no available description to provide of the suspects involved, he said.
The theft is under investigation.
