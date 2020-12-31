A pair of scams have the Guadalupe County sheriff warning residents to be aware.
From impersonating a peace officer to doing subpar work for inflated costs, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said his constituents are seeing a rise in scams.
“There have been a couple of victims already this year,” he said.
Scammer identifies as law enforcement officer
Sheriff’s deputies have received reports of a caller identifying as a deputy trying to relieve residents of their money.
County residents have reported receiving calls from a person identifying himself as Mark Brown and claiming he is a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
“This person is telling the people that they have a warrant or owe the sheriff’s office money,” Zwicke said. “This person will ask that you get the payment usually with a Green Dot money card.”
At no time will a Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputy call an individual and ask them to pay off a warrant or a citation over the phone, especially not with a gift card, Zwicke said.
“This subject is spoofing the number, which will show up as a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office number,” Zwicke said. “The best thing to do is to simply hang up the phone, as subject will be irate when you do not comply.”
Door to door paving
contractors
Residents are urged to be vigilant when it comes to contractors knocking on their doors offering services.
Each year around this time, paving companies migrate south for business opportunities, oftentimes doing subpar work that doesn’t last or changing up the order, Zwicke said.
“We recommend that if a company contacts you about paving your driveway to simply refuse to do business with them,” he said. “If you choose to do so, get them to put in writing the details of what is covered in the paving job.”
In previous years, residents have reported hiring a contractor in this manner and having things come out wrong, cost more, degrade and sometimes disappear, Zwicke said.
“We have had several reports of the paving companies telling the citizens one thing and then doing another,” he said. “They then present you with a higher amount than what you agreed to once the job is completed. A lot of the work they do will usually fall apart or disappear after the first rain.”
Zwicke recommends choosing a local company to do the work instead of a person who knocks on the front door soliciting jobs.
“We recommend that you call a local company with a good reputation to get a cost estimate before agreeing to do business with these out-of-state companies,” he said. “We get calls on them, but it becomes a civil matter. A lot of people just throw their hands in the air.”
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
