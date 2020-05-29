Representatives of two law enforcement agencies conducted a pursuit of a vehicle into two jurisdictions before calling off the chase amid safety concerns, authorities said.
The crook might have eluded capture momentarily, but peace officers are still on the driver’s case, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Farm to Market Road 1044, and investigators have identified the driver, he said.
“I would expect an arrest, yes,” Zwicke said.
The pursuit took place about 6:30 a.m. Friday and went from Guadalupe County into New Braunfels, the sheriff said. Police in New Braunfels helped, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels’ communications coordinator.
New Braunfels Police Department was the assisting agency and he could provide few details about the pursuit, Ferguson said.
Zwicke was able to fill in some of the gaps.
Deputies located a stolen vehicle that came into Guadalupe County on Friday morning via Interstate 10, the sheriff said.
He said his deputies pursued the driver of the vehicle as that person fled on State Highway 46 toward New Braunfels.
The driver went into the wrong lane of traffic causing a dangerous situation, Zwicke said.
“It started going in the wrong lane of traffic, we terminated the pursuit,” he said.
The vehicle was later found abandoned on Farm to Market Road 1044, and investigators have identified the driver, Zwicke said. Zwicke was unsure of the type of stolen vehicle the suspect used during the chase, but he said investigators had identified the driver.
