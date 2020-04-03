Guadalupe County issued a “Stay at home” order for all county residents on Friday afternoon amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The order states that county residents are to remain at home and should continue practicing social distancing beginning Friday at 11:59 p.m. and lasting until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.
“All individuals currently living within Guadalupe County, Texas ("the County") are ordered to remain and stay at their place of Residence,” the order states. “To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces as allowed hereunder, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.”
The order allows residents to leave their homes for essential activities such as going to work at essential businesses, as defined by the order.
The order also shutters the doors of businesses in the county not deemed essential and cancels all public or private gatherings.
“Nothing in this Stay Home Stay Safe Order prohibits the gathering of members of the same household or family unit at their place of Residence, provided they maintain social distancing wherever reasonably possible,” the order states.
As of Friday afternoon, Guadalupe County had 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19, five of which have recovered.
Is there a list of the essential businesses?
Can a person who babysits for an essential worker go back and forth from their home to the essential workers home?
I’m not completely sure but I’m sure that would qualify as essential workers.
