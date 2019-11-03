A Denton police officer with ties to Seguin is showing “favorable signs of improvement” after he was shot twice last week during a traffic stop.
Officials from the Denton Police Department said, Officer Urbano Rodriguez, a 1997 Seguin High School graduate, is listed in stable but critical condition after he was shot in the head and femur just after midnight, Tuesday, Oct. 29.
“Officer Rodriguez is continuing to show favorable signs of improvement,” according to an update on the city of Denton Police’s Facebook page. “His family is thankful for the continued outpouring of support from the Denton community and beyond.”
On Wednesday, Rodriguez had surgery to repair the injury to his leg, the department’s Facebook post read.
Rodriguez, a five year veteran of the agency, was wounded during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop for “a vehicle equipment violation,” in Denton, officials said.
“During the traffic stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, where one of our officers was struck. Following the exchange, the Denton police officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition.”
Another officer, identified as Officer Randy Cole, fired back at the suspects, hitting both, police say. The suspects fled and were later detained after leading officers from Carrollton and Farmers Branch on a vehicle pursuit.
“The two suspects apprehended by Carrollton and Farmers Branch Police Departments are being identified as Michele Stacey, 44, and Antwon Pinkston, 33,” according to the release. “Both sustained gunshot wounds to their arms during this morning’s exchange.”
The suspects were medically cleared and taken to Denton County Jail. Pinkson is facing a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, while Stacey is being held on a parole violation.
Since the shooting, the Denton Police Department said they have received overwhelming support for its officer and department.
“The Denton Police Department would like to thank our fellow law enforcement agencies for their outpouring of support during this time, as well as all organizations and individuals who have offered their assistance,” the release read. “We would also like to thank the Medical City Denton staff who are taking excellent care of our wounded officer.”
The Texas Rangers are heading up the investigation with the Denton Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone wanting to support Rodriguez’s recovery is invited to make a donation through the 100 Club of Denton, denton100club.com .
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com
